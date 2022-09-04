The Land of Light

A golden glow washes over the late-afternoon desert, bathing the landscape and cuing us for the spectacle soon to sweep across the sky: an ethereal banding of colors ranging from deep purple to radiant pink that lulls us into dusk. My partner, Edgar, and I climb onto an elevated boulder off one of our favorite trails in Joshua Tree National Park and watch, silently, as the day dissolves, our muscles ease, and our minds wander.

“It’s a John Hilton sky,” he says, breaking the quiet to draw a comparison to the late artist’s luminous paintings of desert landscapes, this one with cotton candy–pink clouds reminiscent of the 1964 oil “Desert Fiesta.” We often call out the names of early landscape painters whose work comes to mind as we take in views on hikes and drives in the low and high deserts — Fernand Lungren’s unmistakable glow; Lockwood de Forest’s muted, moody color palette; James Swinnerton’s sun-kissed ironwood and smoke trees.

Starting in the early 20th century, these and other painters began a trajectory of artists using different media to represent the boundless landscape and the distinctive light of the California desert. They were interested in the optical and perceptive qualities, naturally, but also in deriving meaning and stimulating emotional responses.

In his seminal book Our Araby, author, traveler, and photographer J. Smeaton Chase asserts, “Nowhere as on the desert will you experience what I may best call the spirituality of color, beauty in sunset hues so extreme that it affects one with a sense of pathos, even solemnity, like the innocent blue of childhood’s eyes.”