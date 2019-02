Art lovers will get a chance to purchase a specially curated work at the Palm Springs Art Museum’s Artrageous Redux event which features pieces in variety of mediums including oil painting, watercolor, photography, sculpture and mixed media.

The unique art auction and exhibition takes place March 1-18 at the museum’s Palm Desert location, The Galen and the Faye Sarkowsky Sculpture Garden, with the auction powered by Artsy.net. Beginning March 4, the entire auction will be available online for viewing and bidding at Artsy.net, followed by a live auction at The Galen on March 18. Attendees can also silently bid in person at the event.

“Artrageous has become one of our most popular and engaging fundraising efforts,” says museum CEO Mark Prior. “For art lovers, it offers a curated opportunity to add to their personal collections while also providing critical support to the museum’s vital presence as the cultural hub of the Coachella Valley.” All proceeds benefit the museum’s exhibitions, programming, education and performances.