Palm Springs: Where to Experience Arts and Culture

Palm Canyon Theatre

538 N. Palm Canyon Drive, palm springs

760-323-5123

palmcanyontheatre.org

This nonproﬁt regional theater company is dedicated to enrichment and education through the performing arts. Production highlights this season include: Palm Springs Getaway; A Musical Romp! (back by popular demand, the feel-good show gives audiences a glimpse of the history and icons that made Palm Springs famous); Del Shores’ Daddy’s Dyin’ Who’s Got the Will?; Little Women; and Hair. The theater opened in 1997 in a historic building that previously housed one of the desert’s ﬁrst schools. That educational legacy lives on with their summer kids’ camp, which teaches acting, singing, dance, stagecraft, makeup, and other theater skills.

Season Packages

A variety of packages with bundled discounts for tickets are available. The Patron’s Choice option includes 10 tickets that can be used in any combination, so you can see several shows and optionally bring friends.