Palm Springs: Where to Experience Arts and Culture

Dezart Performs marks 15 years with its 2022-23 season.
PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY DEZART PERFORMS
Dezart Performs
314 S Cahuilla Road, palm springs
760-322-0179
dezartperforms.org
Known for its provocative and socially relevant productions, award-winning Dezart Performs returns for a full-season of live, in-person theater. Celebrating 15 years, Dezart Performs’ 2022–’23 season delivers Drama Desk and Obie Award–winning plays including Choir Boy (the 2019 Tony-nominated drama); the dark comedy A Bright New Boise; the wickedly comical and touching A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Gynecologic Oncology Unit ...; and the West Coast premiere of The Garbologists.
Architecture and Design Center
300 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
760-423-5260
psmuseum.org
In 2011, Palm Springs Art Museum purchased the historic E. Stewart Williams–designed Santa Fe Federal Savings and Loan building in downtown Palm Springs and transformed it into its Architecture and Design Center. The stunning, 13,000- square-foot glass and steel building with floor-to-ceiling windows houses the museum’s design-related collections and archives and contains a modern gift boutique.
Palm Springs Art Museum
101 N. Museum Drive Palm Springs
760-322-4800
psmuseum.org
When Palm Springs Art Museum opened in 1938 in the La Plaza area downtown, its focus was on natural science exhibits. Now situated in an E. Stewart Williams–designed building against the San Jacinto Mountains, it has become a beacon of fine art and culture. Sept. 29 through March 26, the museum presents digital artist Petra Cortright, whose landscapes and portraiture lean into tools and platforms that are native to the internet age. Nov. 25 to May 21, locally raised installation artist Phillip K. Smith III — known internationally for such projects as “Lucid Stead” (the mirror house) from Desert X in 2017 and the Detroit Skybridge — will display spectacular experiments with light and space created over the last two decades.
Annenberg Theater
101 N. Museum Drive Palm Springs
760-325-4490
psmuseum.org
Located on the lower level of the Palm Springs Art Museum, this 430-seat theater named after late philanthropists Walter and Leonore Anneberg stages a variety of live visual and performing arts productions, from jazz and classical concerts to stand-up comedy and informative lectures. The venue also hosts community events and symposiums.
Palm Canyon Theatre
538 N. Palm Canyon Drive, palm springs
760-323-5123
palmcanyontheatre.org
This nonproﬁt regional theater company is dedicated to enrichment and education through the performing arts. Production highlights this season include: Palm Springs Getaway; A Musical Romp! (back by popular demand, the feel-good show gives audiences a glimpse of the history and icons that made Palm Springs famous); Del Shores’ Daddy’s Dyin’ Who’s Got the Will?; Little Women; and Hair. The theater opened in 1997 in a historic building that previously housed one of the desert’s ﬁrst schools. That educational legacy lives on with their summer kids’ camp, which teaches acting, singing, dance, stagecraft, makeup, and other theater skills.
Season Packages
A variety of packages with bundled discounts for tickets are available. The Patron’s Choice option includes 10 tickets that can be used in any combination, so you can see several shows and optionally bring friends.