Road Dynamics

It provides a lusty soundtrack when roaring along the area’s outlying country roads, many of which run through orchards and small farms. So much so that, when entering a slightly more populated area, I got into the habit of selecting one of the DBX’s less sporty drive modes — available by toggling a switch in the cabin — which tones down the trucklet’s obstreperousness from incorrigible to jazz trombone solo.

It’s unlikely that any DBX owners will ever take their six-figure sport ute off road, but if they do, they can rest assured that the all-wheel-drive system can handle some sand and gravel. Also, snow, though I didn’t have a chance to test that during the heat wave that plagued our time with the car: Temperatures soared to 106 in the desert and around 90 in the mountains. However, anyone interested in the off-road capabilities should order the optional all-weather tire package. The sticky, thin-sidewalled summer tires on our tester made us feel vulnerable to punctures in the rocky desert.

Though people do drive their Aston Martin Vantages and DB11s every day, the brand’s sports cars generally fall into the category of what I call Occasion Vehicles, rides brought out for special events, weekend escapes, or Sunday drives, functioning as part of a reward paradigm, wherein owners give themselves props for their own success. An SUV, as is noted in the middle initial of its acronymic name, is supposed to be more utilitarian.

This would seemingly create an inherent conflict in a vehicle like the DBX. But, as it turns out, Aston’s first SUV not only provides plenty of practicality, it delights in its driving dynamics. This is enough to make a trip on the highway, or a drive up into the mountains, a special occasion. It is enough to make the DBX a true Aston Martin. And it is hopefully enough to bring more well-heeled customers into the brand’s clubby embrace.