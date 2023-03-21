At Fashion Week, El Paseo Retailers Ushered in a New Season

Winter may be dragging its feet about bidding adieu, but spring has sprung in the most raucous way possible if the selection of El Paseo retailers on display Monday night, March 20, during the Rocking El Paseo show is any indication.

What better harbinger of the season than a cohort of butterflies? First flitting across the giant backdrop screen, they soon alighted on the head pieces worn by practically every model for the opening act: Chrissy’s on El Paseo. As the Rolling Stones rocked on, this seasoned local retailer presented a wide array of styles that ranged from sleek — as in a form-fitting black catsuit worn with an elegant silver duster — to ultra-feminine layered and ruffled dresses that fluttered down the runway.

Chrissy’s colors were bright at one turn, as a hot pink, ankle-length silk dress and a fresh green jacket and pant set illustrated. Yet soft lavenders also wafted into view, and a couple of unique prints really popped on two dramatic single-sleeved mini dresses, one asymmetrically oriented with a beguiling cutout.