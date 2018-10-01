Athalie LaPamuk, 35

Owner, Ice Cream & Shop(pe)

In 2014, Athalie LaPamuk visited Palm Springs from Silicon Valley to invest in the Arrive hotel. During those visits, her fast affinity for the desert, plus the struggle to find good ice cream at 11 p.m., churned out ideas.

First, she bought a vacation home. “I was back and forth to work on the house,” she says, “until one day I realized, ‘I live in Palm Springs.’ ”

Its small-town vibe reminded her of Brooklyn, where she was born and raised. Her snazzy ice cream parlor and shop serves up haute flavors like champagne and sells locally inspired gifts. Even sweeter, she met her husband, Adnan, who’s also a local entrepreneur.

VIDEO: Athalie LaPamuk says Palm Springs and surrounding areas are perfect for new entrepreneurial ideas.