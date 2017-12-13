The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce and the City of Palm Springs celebrated five outstanding women for their business and community leadership at the 31st Annual PSCC Athena Awards Holiday Gala.

The event, held at the Renaissance Palm Springs, opened with a champagne reception and a showing of Escada’s Holiday 2017 collection from The Shops on El Paseo.

This year’s outstanding honorees were:

Former U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer – Lifetime Achievement Award. Boxer is a Rancho Mirage resident and is widely respected for her commitment to supporting equality for women and the LGBTQ community.

Donna MacMillan – Athena Community Icon Award. MacMillan is president of the Board of Trustees of the Palm Springs Art Museum and on the boards of Desert X and The Palm Springs International Film Festival. She is committed to many philanthropic causes throughout the Coachella Valley.

Karen Devine – Athena Career Excellence Award. Devine is news anchor for KESQ-TV and this year will celebrate 25 years as a journalist in the Coachella Valley.

Betty Wolf – Athena Business Visionary Award. Wolf, who serves as senior vice president of Development of the McCallum Theatre and formerly led the Foundation for Eisenhower Medical Center, is known for developing community partnerships and philanthropic initiatives that result in multi-million dollar annual fundraising.

Dr. Suzanne Quardt – Athena Community Leadership Award. Dr. Quardt has helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars in support of the Desert AIDS Project through her past role as co-chair of the Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards Gala.

“This group of extraordinary women exemplify the highest level of professional achievement when it comes to serving as role models, breaking the glass ceiling, and leading the way for current and future generations of women leaders in the Coachella Valley,” says Nona Watson, CEO of the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce,

Renaissance Palm Springs Hotel

888 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-322-6000

marriott.com/hotels/travel/pspbr-renaissance-palm-springs-hotel