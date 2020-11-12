Wild Sides

ask a local

Marjorie De La Cruz

Vice President of Human Resources & Risk Management, Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

A Palm Springs native, de la Cruz has been with the tramway for 17 years and has overseen operations in her current role for the past nine years.

What’s different about the tramway experience since you’ve reopened?

“Though we have implemented new procedures in response to COVID-19, what has made the tramway an unforgettable experience since the day we opened in 1963 remains the same — breathtaking views, fresh mountain air, the thrill of the tram ride. While our guests will notice the health and safety protocols we’ve instituted, such as reduced tram car capacities, we believe the tramway experience continues to be as magical as ever.