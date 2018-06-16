Take a walk on the intrepid side, venturing boldly into a vacation sure to bring even the most demanding thrill-seeker right up to the edge. It’s hot, sure, but don’t let that stop you. There’s plenty of excitement if you know where to look — from horseback riding to drifting in a Beemer to arriving at dinner by boat. Ready, set …

stay

Desert Oasis by Welk Resorts

Sited on Cathedral Canyon Golf Course, these timeshare-style villas provide access to tennis courts, a billiards and arcade room, a sprawling pool and spa, and an adults-only lap pool. Though we recommend leaving the hotel to tour town, it’ll be hard to resist the copious activities available to guests — from archery practice to cornhole tournaments to drone-flying classes to virtual-reality experiences.

welkresorts.com/palm-springs

Smoke Tree Ranch

Forty-nine cottages dot 375 acres of stunning natural landscape. The ranch was developed in the 1930s and has been a resort for more than 60 years. Guests can ride horses, take tennis clinics, and wind down with wine tastings. Perfect for families, couples, or group retreats.

smoketreeranch.com