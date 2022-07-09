Garden Party: Barrett and Aaron

With Aaron’s family in Hawaii and Barrett’s in the Big Apple, these gents, who live and love in Washington, D.C., dreamt up a viridescent destination wedding at the halfway point in sunny Palm Springs. The dapper duo first encountered the desert when they flew in for Coachella festival in 2019 and were instantly enchanted by the weather, the midcentury architecture, and the marvelous scenery.

“There’s such a mixture of natural beauty all in one spot, it just doesn’t compare to anywhere else we’ve been,” says Barrett, who proposed to Aaron at the end of a muddy hike while vacationing in Kauai. “It also doesn’t hurt that Palm Springs happens to be a well-known LGBTQ+ community and haven, and we feel so welcome here every time we visit.”