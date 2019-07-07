An Avenue For Active Adults

The youngest baby boomers — the generation born between 1946 and 1964 — will be turning 55 this year. The housing market has taken note of this milestone and the number of communities catering to the 55+ buyer continues to grow, particularly in retirement destinations like the Coachella Valley.

Avenida Palm Desert, which broke ground in March, will be a “thoughtfully designed community for adults age 55 and better that offers a maintenance-free independent lifestyle like no other,” says Robin Craig, senior vice president, sales, marketing & operations for Avenida Partners. “We offer stylish and contemporary apartment homes, resort-inspired community spaces that feel like an exclusive residence club, and just the right mix of services and enriching programs.”

The community has an estimated completion date of Fall 2020 and will be comprised of 161 apartment homes. There will be eight floor plans to choose from: Four one bedroom, as well as four two bedroom. The one bedroom units — some with a den and a powder room — will range from 765 to 893 square feet, while the two bedroom floor plans will be between 934 and 1,185 square feet.

The design inspiration for the complex is “Palm Springs midcentury modern” while the homes themselves will feature Shaker-style white cabinets, quartz countertops, and designer flooring in the kitchens and bathrooms in two color schemes; a full stainless steel appliance package; contemporary window coverings and lighting package; brushed nickel designer hardware; and a stackable washer and dryer.

In addition to three spacious interior courtyards, amenities will include a bistro, great room, state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga and dance studio, wellness center spa, a theater, club room, pool/spa, barbecues and outdoor dining, a fire pit, pet park, raised gardens, and an art garden.

In line with its mission to be a destination for active adult living is the community’s Five to Thrive, a resident enrichment program that addresses five key areas of healthy aging.

“Residents will have the opportunity to envision and engage in a myriad of classes, programs, events, and social opportunities that support your passions and enhance your overall quality of life,” says Craig.

Monthly rents (one-year lease) will start at $1,975, which includes continental breakfast, scheduled transportation, daytime concierge, ongoing apartment maintenance, and access to the community’s amenities. Additional concierge services — such as housekeeping, pet care, dry cleaning, catered meals, on-demand transportation, and more — will be available for an additional fee. While there is a one-time $1,000 community fee, there are no buy-in or HOA fees.

Avenida Palm Springs, 40445 Portola Ave., Palm Desert

For more information, visit AvenidaPalmDesert.com or call 760-565-2098.