Guac ’n Roll

For Californians, the almighty avocado can do no wrong. We mash it up to make guacamole, toss it into tacos, sprinkle it in salads, stuff it into sushi rolls, and layer it with a perfectly poached egg when we indulge in uber-trendy avocado toast. And though we don’t always give the avocado much thought while we’re devouring it, this little fruit has a big backstory.

The avocado—also known as Persea Americana—is one of the most world’s most common tropical fruits and is technically considered a berry, with a single seed, that grows from a flowering (and partially self-pollinating!) tree. Avocados originated in South-Central Mexico, dating back somewhere between 7,000 and 5,000 B.C., according to the California Avocado Commission. Archaeologists in Peru have traced the first evidence of domesticated avocados to 750 B.C. The fruit finally made its way to the United States when a Santa Barbara resident brought trees back from Mexico in 1871, and by the early 1900s, farmers had begun growing avocados here in California commercially.