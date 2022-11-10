Farm-to-School

In Napa Valley, Mark points out, droves of people every year visit the vineyards that produce the region’s famous wine. In the Central Valley, you can tour mile after mile of blooming almond orchards. Mark wanted to see a similar agricultural experience in the Coachella Valley, especially considering the lion’s share of all dates grown in the U.S. come from this area.

“Most of our kids don’t know that,” Mark says. “And most of our adults don’t know that.”

With the Aziz Farms field trips, that connection to the land is slowly growing stronger for students. On the November trip, Nicole noticed that one boy, who had been given a cup with three carrot seeds in it to take home, had named each tiny seed.

“He seemed like he really wanted to take care of his little friends,” she says, “and to make sure that they grew strong.”