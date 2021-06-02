Splashes of Flavor

Roly China Fusion

At the pool of the adjacent hotel The Twist, this modern Chinese-centric restaurant in Palm Springs’ Uptown Design District offers its wide-ranging menu, from shishito peppers to Hong Kong beef. There’s also a smattering of seating on the roof, where the weekly PS Drag Brunch serves dim sum, strong cocktails, and looks with attitude. rolychinafusion.com

Roadrunner Café

Palm trees and H2O surround this relaxing daytime spot in the shadow of the new water slide tower at the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells’ main pool. In addition to salads, sandwiches, and flatbreads, there’s kid-friendly fare like chicken fingers and nachos plus fruit-infused and frozen cocktails for the grown-ups that can be ordered by the glass or in big pitchers. indianwells.hyatt.com

Azúcar

Azúcar, the aqua-adjacent eatery at the Spanish-style boutique hotel La Serena Villas in downtown Palm Springs. rolls out creative dishes and cocktails like swordfish tacos, Dungeness-stuffed tamales, a blood orange margarita, and a Pamplemousse Sparkle. Azúcar also carries gluten-free and vegetarian menu items. azucarpalmsprings.com

