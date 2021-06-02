Splashes of Flavor

Roly China Fusion, Palm Springs.
PHOTOGRAPH BY NATE ABBOTT.
King’s Highway
The patio at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club has everything required for a sultry summer meal in Palm Springs: plenty of shade, spinning fans, cooling misters, glowing bistro lights, a buzzy pool scene, and a modern menu with Southern flair. On Wednesday nights, dinner comes with a side of live music from local artists. kingshighway.com
King’s Highway.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF ACE HOTEL.
Roly China Fusion
At the pool of the adjacent hotel The Twist, this modern Chinese-centric restaurant in Palm Springs’ Uptown Design District offers its wide-ranging menu, from shishito peppers to Hong Kong beef. There’s also a smattering of seating on the roof, where the weekly PS Drag Brunch serves dim sum, strong cocktails, and looks with attitude. rolychinafusion.com
Roadrunner Café
Palm trees and H2O surround this relaxing daytime spot in the shadow of the new water slide tower at the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells’ main pool. In addition to salads, sandwiches, and flatbreads, there’s kid-friendly fare like chicken fingers and nachos plus fruit-infused and frozen cocktails for the grown-ups that can be ordered by the glass or in big pitchers. indianwells.hyatt.com
Azúcar
Azúcar, the aqua-adjacent eatery at the Spanish-style boutique hotel La Serena Villas in downtown Palm Springs. rolls out creative dishes and cocktails like swordfish tacos, Dungeness-stuffed tamales, a blood orange margarita, and a Pamplemousse Sparkle. Azúcar also carries gluten-free and vegetarian menu items. azucarpalmsprings.com
