Best Place to Swim Laps in Mineral Water

The naturally occurring geothermal springs for which Desert Hot Springs is named feed swimming pools and soaking tubs at resorts and private properties throughout California’s Spa City. Visitors come from near and far to float in the ancient waters, filled with skin-softening silica and hundreds of trace minerals known to have therapeutic values like easing muscle tension and improving blood flow and cell oxygenation. The first scientific analysis of our local hot springs, conducted in 1937, affirmed the health benefits, which continue to be studied today.

Most spring-seekers would be delighted with a dip in a small mineral pool, but one area resort has amplified the opportunity for indulgence. Newly opened in 2021 after a property restoration, Azure Palm Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa Oasis raises the bar with a 100-foot-long swimmer — that’s longer than a standard competition lap pool. All told, the 40-room adults-only property has five public baths that range in controlled temperature from 85 to 104 degrees. Premium suites contain their own private mineral water tubs, and all rooms provide access to the property’s Himalayan salt room (noteworthy in its own right because it’s one of the largest in Southern California).