In Hot Water

What drew you to this hotel?

I always had kind of a fascination for this property and the gentleman that owned it just wasn’t sure what to do with it. He kept trying things and kept failing, and I kept sort of on and off talking with him. And so the more I thought about it, I would get other people excited about it. And suddenly I had, without even trying, I had a group of investors that were ready to give it a try. It’s an incredible location. Six acres overlooking the valley and it’s perched right in the middle of the very hottest mineral water. And the significance of that is that the hotter the water, the greater concentration of minerals. This water in Desert Hot Springs is talked about all over the world. You can go to any spa in Europe and they know Desert Hot Springs water.

You purchased the hotel at the end of February. How has the pandemic impacted your plans to open?

There’s just been a lot of delays. And then some of the big shows that you would normally attend when you’re doing a hotel, like hospitality design in Las Vegas, they were all canceled. So sourcing materials and sourcing design items has been a little more challenging than usual, but we’re getting through it. I think it’s got to to be worth it. We’ll have a soft opening tentatively in December and open in January.