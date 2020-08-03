Back at the Ranch

History shows it once was home to cattle, poultry, and many citrus and date trees. Hubbard, an expert horseman, was a perfect example to the stars of how to escape the craziness of Hollywood for the wide open spaces of the desert. They could immerse themselves in daily activities like picnics, campfires, riding parties, and rodeo competitions, while Saturday nights brought Western-style dining in the recreation hall and dancing to live bands.

Palm Springs wasn’t far behind in promoting the cowboy mentality. Starting in 1934, the annual Desert Circus marched on for several decades. Lasting a full week, the celebration included rodeos and culminated in the Desert Circus Parade featuring equestrian groups, marching bands, and decorated floats. Everyone got into the act, dressing in Western gear for the entire week. Caught without the proper attire, attendees were “arrested” by lady deputies working for the “sheriff” and taken before a kangaroo court judge, who fined them anywhere from $10 to $100. The monies benefitted local charities.

In addition to Desert Circus, there were other parades and rodeos, such as the Palm Springs Mounted Police Rodeo and Rodeo Parade.