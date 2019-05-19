Babe’s Welcomes New Family Addition

It was a cool night in Rancho Mirage, and Babe’s Bar-B-Que and Brewery’s Seis de Mayo celebration (also known as the first day of spring) matched the temperature. The party came on the heels of the May 2 launch of their new Vienna-style Mexican lager (with notes of lime and tequila) and introduced their brand new, vibrant, Latin fusion additions.

The timing couldn’t be better with Greater Palm Springs Restaurant Week ramping up shortly. The 10-day foodie extravaganza featuring can’t-miss discounts from more than 100 restaurants runs May 31 to June 9, and Babe’s is participating for the first time.

“We couldn’t pass up the opportunity,” says Lucky Callender, owner and one of the brewmasters of Babe’s Bar-B-Que and Brewery. “It fit so well into our summer programming.”

Born into in the restaurant business, Callender’s father, Don, grew his own parents’ small bakery into a national name. You may have heard of it, Marie Callender’s? Don sold the company, and in 2002 opened his passion project in Rancho Mirage, Babe’s Bar-B-Que and Brewery. He passed away in 2009, and in 2018 Lucky bought the restaurant from the family trust, and immediately started culinary enhancements with an eye to making Babe’s a destination restaurant. He began the reformation with something he was passionate about and had been doing for quite sometime — brewing beer.

