You’re Never Too Old To Dance

She has some very good friends who talk her into joining them at the Stardust Ballroom dancing the nights away, where Bea meets Al (a quiet and kind performance by Bill Nolte), a man who’s at the club often, but hardly ever joins in on the floor. He’s drawn to Bea, and tells her she looks like someone he could dance with, and they do.

Bea is enjoying her new life, and her burgeoning relationship with Al, when she comes home past midnight to find Helen, Jack, and Diane (David has moved to Los Angeles) worried and waiting in her home. Since Al is with her, she uses the opportunity to introduce him to her family and establish that he’s not going anywhere.

There’s a “hiccup” to the romance that some might consider a spoiler, so we won’t go there, but that’s basically our story. There are no real big musical moments that bring down the house, although When A Guy Really Knows How To Dance is a delight with a nice turn for Emily (Mary Ewing, who’s rich vocal tones pull you in), Angie (the thoroughly watchable and entertaining Teri Ralston), Pauline (a nice turn by Leslie Tinnaro), and Martha (the saucy Juliet LaPointe, who is reminiscent of a red-headed Ethel Merman).

Also the dances, choreographed by Jose De La Cuesta, are fun to watch. All of the numbers are well performed by a very seasoned cast. Quite a few of them have been on the Broadway stage, and it shows. Personally, I’m drawn toward the sassy characters that quip and kibbitz, like Angie, Bea’s bestie, who Ralston plays with lusty delight. Also a nod to Marcia Rood’s Helen, who is more of a Jewish mother hen than a sister. She’s wonderfully overbearing and delightfully offset by her husband, Bill Lewis’ Jack, who is the perfect foil to her busybodiness.