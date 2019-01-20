The Joshua Tree 1 house has 14-foot ceilings, polished concrete floors, and two bedrooms and two bathrooms in 980 square feet. “The open-plan kitchen and dining and living areas lead onto a lovely, large patio with 360-degree views,” Alwin says. The kitchen has high-gloss white kitchen cabinets with white stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. The home is currently on the market for $565,000.

Joshua Tree 2, which will be completed in March 2019, also has an open plan, polished concrete flooring, and a large patio along with three bedrooms and two bathrooms spread over 1,800 square feet. The kitchen has cedar cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and gray stone countertops that match the color of the flooring. It will be priced at $750,000.

Both of the Joshua Tree homes are set on 5-acre lots and are walking distance to the national park.