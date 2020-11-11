How to Live Off the Grid 1.0

Alwin chats further about the Baltic Sands Eco Home Tour and off-grid living in the high desert with Palm Springs Life.

What did you learn from holding last year’s event that you could apply to this year’s?

Last year, we didn’t really know what to expect, whether people would be interested in the subject, whether we would have a lot of attendance. And it was incredible how many people actually turned out. So, I think this year, I’m trying to give people a sense of what it’s like to live off-grid from the homeowners from a practical point of view. And also trying to give people a lot more information on how they can do go off-grid, because I think it’s a subject not very widely known. I was always surprised how many people are coming at this fresh without any knowledge at all on the subject.

Why is there a gap in information about off-grid living?

Everybody knows about solar panels, and that you can put solar panels on your roof. But the actual subject of off-grid is not that widely available.

Could that lifestyle look daunting to the average person?

I found it daunting initially. Just the wealth of choice that you have. The different types of solar panels and batteries. And with part of this Eco Home Tour, I’m trying to show people that, yes, there is a lot of choice, but there are events like ours, organizations like ours everywhere, where people are there to help you discover what is right for you.

What were some of the most common questions that people asked last year?

What it’s like to live off-grid? Is it difficult to live off-grid? What are the sacrifices made in living off-grid? And if they’re interested, a lot of people wanted to talk to contractors and experts on the subject. They weren’t sure where to look to find people to help them.