A Neighborhood Place

“It was such a positive thing to dive into a project and not to have anything else pulling at you,” VanDeventer says. “And, by doing that, we kind of learned each other’s personalities and skill sets.

” The latest stay-at-home order gave the crew an opportunity to obsess over everything from china to coasters to the color of the walk-in refrigerator door. “By the end, we were passing around straws like, ‘Do we like these straws?’ ” VanDeventer says, laughing. “We are so fortunate that we are going to have, who knows, maybe a three-or-four-month soft opening where we can really dial in our service.” (At press time, Riverside County moved to allow indoor dining with limited-capacity.)

For his part, Woo used the time to create a menu that blends his culinary experience — he’s held positions in several local restaurant kitchens along with staging stints at Thomas Keller’s Bouchon and Ad Hoc — with everything he learned during his years growing the hotels’ dining program. “Richard and Jeff have taken me under their wing and opened my eyes to new experiences,” says the 36 year old. “Their attention to detail is something they’ve ingrained into my mind when I think about dishes.”