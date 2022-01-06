The Price is Right

Bar Cecil opened less than a year ago, and one of its drink offerings is already notorious: The Fifty Dollar Martini, a cocktail that plainly and proudly states its asking price — around three times the standard cost of shaken-or-stirred martini — right there in its cheeky name. However, The Fifty Dollar Martini is not merely an ostentatious gimmick. It’s an experience.

“It’s probably the most talked about item on our menu,” says Bar Cecil general manager and partner Nate

VanDeventer, who points to a team effort at the whimsical South Palm Springs eatery as part of the drink’s allure. “The quality of ingredients is a given, but this is the only item we have that all positions of the restaurant pitch in to complete.”

A perfectly chilled glass of Beluga vodka is kissed with Alessio vermouth. Then, it’s dramatically poured tableside and accompanied on an exquisite little silver tray with a Regiis Ova caviar-topped deviled egg and a bowl of sunchoke chips crafted by executive chef Gabriel Woo.