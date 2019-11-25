Still Dreaming of Jeannie

It’s great you’re going to be here. Let’s dive into Sidney Sheldon, the creator of I Dream of Jeannie. What was it like working with him?

It was a beautiful experience and wonderful to work with him. I am so happy he came into my life. I have no idea how he knew about me. I was reading Variety and Hollywood Reporter about how they were testing for this role of a genie and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, that sounds like so much fun!’

That’s how you originally heard about it?

Yes. I found out they were testing Mediterranean types — Miss Israel, Miss Syria, Miss Turkey, Miss Italy, and Miss Greece. Not only were they luscious brunettes, but they were also very tall. They were all beauty contest winners. I thought, “That’s not for me.” But then my agent sent me a script and asked me if I wanted to do it. I told him I thought it was great and he said, “They want you.” I remember saying to him, “Are you sure they know what I look like?” [Laughs]. I went down and had tea with Sidney at the Beverly Hills Hotel and the rest, as they say, is history. I can only guess how he happened to choose me. I had done a lot of comedy sketch work at the beginning of my career. Somebody must have told him about me.

Are you surprised by how popular the show still is?

Oh, yes. Everyday. Apparently, it has never been off of the air. I wish I owned a part of it. [Laughs] It’s all over the world. I get letters from Japan, China, and Russia.