Among the Stars

A standout among Palm Springs High School’s 200 students, Barbara was captain of the cheerleading squad and became chums with the children of Tinseltown royalty. But her most fortuitous high school encounter was meeting her future husband, Bill Foster.

After classes, she worked at the Plaza Theatre. “I took tickets, picked cigarette butts out of the sand, flushed the toilets,” she says, “but most of all, I was amazed that there was an 800-seat theater in the middle of this little town.”

Later, working at Desmond’s, one of the valley’s swankiest department stores, she met her fair share of memorable people. “One day, a Model A pulled up, and a guy got out wearing a felt hat but no shoes. As I walked him around the store, he said, ‘I’ll take three of those, four of that, two of those.’ None of the other salesgirls knew who he was, and [they] warned me that all the merchandise was going to come back. The only thing that came back was the customer, who turned out to be Howard Hughes.” Due to the commissions on his purchases, she wound up earning more money than her father.