Lasting Legacy

U.S. Representative Dr. Raul Ruiz

As delivered on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on July 25, 2019

There are people whose empathy and compassion glow like a beacon, shine like the sun. That was Barbara Keller, a blazing star of kindness and an inspiring local leader who lived to serve others and championed causes that uplifted the sick, the poor, and fought for the rights of the LGBTQ community. In an era of me-first, ego-driven, selfish ambition, Barbara reminds us that love and genuine service to others is possible. She is the embodiment of good, humility, strength, and outer and inner beauty. Her legacy lives on in the countless lives she improved and inspired. She was a giant, a social architect, designing a healthier, kinder, more just community. Knowing Barbara and calling her my friend was an incredible, unique, and beautiful blessing. Her story must be told and recorded in our national record so that generations to come can learn the vast potential of our national spirit. She will be missed.

Philanthropist Terri Ketover

“Grace” is the word that comes to mind first when remembering my dear friend Barbara. Her simple elegance was transcendent. But there was so much substance, intellect, and generosity behind that beautiful face that defined her and generated admiration, appreciation, and affection from those who were fortunate enough to know her. Her commitment to bettering her community and the lives of all of us who live here was inspirational. Barbara wasn’t just my friend, she was my partner, working alongside me for the benefit of so many organizations and causes. What motivated her? The belief that every person, regardless of their circumstance, has the right to be treated with dignity and respect…that we’re all equal and deserve adequate healthcare, housing, and basic human rights provided by, and protected by, our government…that we’re all responsible for one another and must speak out until these rights are guaranteed.

U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer (Ret.)

Barbara was a one-of-a-kind person. She had everything a human being would want: a loving family, a successful life. She could’ve easily focused on all that bounty. But her passion was helping others. When I first met her, about a dozen years ago, she took me by the hand and said, “You need to see Desert AIDS Project.” I was a United States senator and had a hectic schedule, but there was no way for me to say “No” when I saw the excitement in her eyes. There’s no way to replace someone as vibrant and extraordinary as Barbara. But with her name on the new building, we will forever remember not only her amazing contributions but the need for us all to step it up!