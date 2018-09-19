The estate of Barbara Sinatra will be sold during a series of auctions in December by Sotheby’s in New York.

Sotheby’s sales will open for public exhibition in its New York galleries Nov. 30. The auctions are slated for Dec. 4 and 6, and an online auction will take place Nov. 27 through Dec. 7.

A reference to Barbara Sinatra’s best-selling memoir, Lady Blue Eyes: Property of Barbara and Frank Sinatra will offer a rare window into the personal lives of the famed couple, through hundreds of works that Barbara and Frank assembled and lived with together throughout their 22-year marriage. Drawn primarily from the Sinatras’ residences in Rancho Mirage, Los Angeles and Malibu, Sotheby’s sales will offer fine art, decorative art and furniture collected by the couple, as well as objects and memorabilia left to Barbara upon her husband’s passing – in addition to her dazzling personal collection of jewelry and accessories.