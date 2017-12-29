Barbara Sinatra’s signature cocktail — at least late in life — was coconut water, a jigger of Grey Goose, and an olive. No ice. She adored Rocky, her mustard-colored macaw, who sometimes sang along to Frank’s music (and perfectly mimicked his cursing). Her favorite color was peach; it was everywhere in The Club at Morningside home she lived in for 17 years — her bedroom walls, her linens, the cozy club chair next to the ballet barre. This was where she stretched every morning, doing the same exercises she’d done as a showgirl at the Riviera Hotel in Vegas in the 1950s where she met her second husband, Zeppo Marx.

These homey little bits and glimpses are the kind of things only a close friend would know. For Barbara Sinatra, that friend was Nelda Linsk, a longtime real estate agent in the valley who met then Barbara Marx in the fall of 1965. The two frequently played tennis together (and sometimes modeled) at Charlie Farrell’s star-studded Racquet Club. It was Linsk who, two years after Frank Sinatra’s death, found the home on the country club fairway that Barbara loved. And now, just months after Barbara’s passing in July, it was Linsk who was selling her dear friend’s Morningside property — with a very heavy heart.

“The first time I walked in the house and she wasn’t here, it was very hard,” Linsk says, opening the shutters in the bedroom, which looks across a small pool framed by two weeping willows. Standing at the window, she says, “Barbara loved this view. The lake, the weeping willows, the mountains. It’s why she bought the house.”