Shared Values

Timing is everything in life — especially in real estate. This truth became apparent again to Barclay Butera with the purchase of his most recent Palm Springs home.

The Newport Beach–based interior designer first saw the Movie Colony property while it was under construction two decades ago. For various reasons, his attempt to purchase it back then fell through. But he wound up buying the house in fall 2020, when he was ready for a new retreat and project. “It was like fate,” he says.

The Spanish Colonial Revival hacienda dubbed Villa Butera does double duty. It’s Butera’s home twice a month, when he visits Palm Springs for a change of dreamy scenery, and is also a rental property. “It’s a little escape from Newport, which is a beautiful place to live, [but] the desert just has a different feel,” he says. “You hear this all the time. The minute you hit those windmills and the mountains, your body decompresses.”

Butera is an accomplished pro whose lifestyle business portfolio includes multiple showrooms, furniture and product collections with various makers, and five books about décor. His sixth volume, The New Traditional, hits shelves this month.