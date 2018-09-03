Bare Essentials

The treatment ends with a relaxing full-body application of Rehydration Lotion, which includes aloe and rosehip for lasting luminance and features the aromas of orange, vanilla, and jasmine. All products are from the all-natural Tara Spa Therapy line.

The amino acids in seaweed smooth out fine lines with its anti-aging properties.

Nutrients From the Sea

In the Epicuren Seaweed Wrap at Whispers Spa at La Serena Villas, a rich, full-body marine mask delivers minerals to the skin while minimizing the appearance of cellulite. The therapist first scrubs down the body with a sponge and water to remove dead skin. Next, the body is wrapped in pieces of seaweed and then cocooned in blankets for 30 minutes. As you relax on a heated massage table while the seaweed dries, drawing out its mineral content, you’ll receive a restorative foot massage. Afterward, the wrap is scrubbed off and the body hydrated with all-natural moisturizer. Super-soft skin, mineral-infused skin will be yours.

Cost: $135, 60 minutes

Book it: 760-832-8044; psboutiquehotels.com