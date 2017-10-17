Place has everything to do with the success of Brush Palm Springs. Clients come for a cut and style, but also for an only-in-Palm-Springs experience that includes a tasty cocktail, a stunning view of the San Jacinto Mountains, and the undivided attention of owner/operator Barry Nadeau.

“I could have opened Brush anywhere, but Palm Springs really embraces diversity, and the community is very willing to accept a new way of doing the same thing,” he says. “My vision was to create a place where people could get a great cut, color, facials, hair treatments, and be able to relax and enjoy a beautiful view. I wanted it to be a place that was dedicated to the clients. This is a one-chair salon, and it’s very personal.

Nadeau, a New York transplant with more than 40 years of experience styling hair for fashion shows and on movie sets, operates Brush as a solo act, continually raising the bar on service, which now includes a menu of drinks and snacks.

His concept reflects the town itself.

“The people who live in the Coachella Valley are probably some of the happiest people I’ve come across,” he says. “The sunshine, of course, is going to give you a lift. I’m not quite sure the concept would work in this way anywhere else.

“For anyone who thinks outside of the box, Palm Springs gives you a platform and the people not only embrace your ideas, but also help you cultivate them.”