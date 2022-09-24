Barry Bostwick’s Rocky Road

What can audiences expect from your upcoming Rocky Horror Picture Show screening?

I always think of it as we're just throwing a party. My character Brad says in the beginning of the movie when he goes into the castle, Janet says something like, “Let’s get out of here” and Brad says, “It's just a party, Janet.” And that's what I consider these screenings to be. We have shadow casts that are wonderful, enthusiastic, and keep the audience on the edge of their seats, and there’s prop bags for people to throw crap at us. There are plants in the audience who tell the virgins what to yell at us. I think ultimately, it's just a big party. It’s like, I think one of the original producers said it's like a rock and roll concert with a bit of a script.

Why do you think the film is still packing theaters?

It continues to affect people in a very positive way. But besides that, besides the fans who see it over and over and worship the movie, there’s this whole other half of the audience that had never seen it before. They are in the third generation, and they have lived this long with everybody saying, “You haven't seen it yet? What's wrong with you? This is the greatest movie ever made.” And so, they go and participate in this invocation and inoculation and invitation of becoming part of the congregation. And hopefully, they will have fallen in love with it as all of us have over 47 years and come back and see it on the 48th year.

I presume you saw the stage production before making the film. What was your opinion of it?

Yes, it was loud and raucous and rude and everything that I was attracted to then. I was from the theater, and I had done some off-off-Broadway and off-Broadway things, also. I was always attracted to the weird and wacky and different. I never wanted to do Oklahoma. I wanted to do things like The Rocky Horror Show or Grease, which was way different for its time, and that genre of music was just being re-explored. So, we saw Tim in the show, and we saw Meat Loaf do it in L.A., and we had a couple other friends in it. Also, the casting director was a very good friend of my manager and he put me and Susan together and presented us together to the studio and the producers. Susan and I went in together and I think that just sealed the deal because we just looked perfect for the parts.