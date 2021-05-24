Barry Manilow Makes Return Locally in December

Music legend Barry Manilow will once again perform five-holiday concerts to raise funds for 25 charities in the Coachella Valley including AAP – Food Samaritans.

Manilow’s A Gift of Love V concerts will feature his hit songs and holiday favorites. His past holiday concerts have surprised audiences with a children’s choir, Santa Claus, and even snow. Concerts are scheduled for Dec. 7-8 and again Dec. 10-12 at the McCallum Theatre.

“Barry is an outstanding member of our Palm Springs community, and we are all so very fortunate that he is so generous," says Mark Anton, CEO and executive director of AAP – Food Samaritans. "After such a long period where we were unable to hold fundraising events, this is a tremendous opportunity for us. If you’re thinking about going, select AAP – Food Samaritans at the time of purchase.”

Tickets range from $59.99 to $499.99. A limited number of VIP tickets range from $500 to $2,000 and include special access and benefits. All tickets allow purchasers to designate which of the 25 charities benefit from their purchase. General and VIP Premium tickets are on sale exclusively online at AGOL5.com or by phone at 424-298-4818.

Manilow is contributing his performances to the A Gift of Love V concerts and will not be compensated, and 100 percent of the proceeds will be given to charities.

