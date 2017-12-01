Barry Manilow Headlines Festive December Holiday Calendar

Dec. 3 / Dance to the Holidays at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa. Competitors from Dancing with the Stars, American Idol, and So You Think You Can Dance spread a little holiday cheer in a heartwarming concert and dance extravaganza directed and choreographed by Dancing with the Stars’ Jaymz Tuaileva. hotwatercasino.com

Dec. 7 / Winter Wonderful: Christmas on Broadway at Vicky’s of Santa Fe. Every year, swanky Indian Wells restaurant Vicky’s of Santa Fe throws it back to the era of the crooners with its Supper Club Series, benefiting music education programs for local children. Enjoy an elegant three-course dinner and a Broadway quartet. vickysofsantafe.com

Dec. 8 / Colors of Christmas 25th Anniversary Tour at the McCallum Theatre. Peabo Bryson, Marilyn McCoo, Billy Davis Jr., Ruben Studdard, and Jody Watley headline this festive jubilee, performing with a 12-piece band and spectacular choir. mccallumtheatre.comDec. 9 / Santa Fly-In and Winter Fun Land at Palm Springs Air Museum Old Saint Nick has ditched Dasher, Prancer, and Vixen in favor of an actual aircraft. He lands at 11 a.m. with special gifts for the kids and will unveil the air museum’s Winter Fun Land, complete with a fresh layer of snow. psam.org

Dec. 9 / Snow Fest at Cathedral City’s Civic Center Plaza. Santa makes a pit stop outside city hall to join Mayor Stan Henry for the city’s tree lighting celebration, which follows a holiday lights parade. At the festival, choirs will set the mood as you browse the outdoor crafts market, treat yourself to a little hot cocoa, and traipse through the blanket of snow. snowfest.us

Dec. 15–17 / Palm Springs Gay Men’s Chorus: Joyful Traditions at the Annenberg Theater. Blend the warmth and familiarity of festive tunes like “O Come All Ye Faithful” and “Silent Night” with Hanukkah sweaters and tinsel trees, and you’ve got Joyful Traditions, a concert at the Palm Springs Art Museum’s Annenberg Theater to kindle the holiday spirit. psmuseum.org

Dec. 19 / Dave Koz 20th Anniversary Christmas Tour at the McCallum Theatre. Who knew a Jewish saxophonist would put on one of the top Christmas shows in the valley? Special guests David Benoit, Rick Braun, Peter White, and Selina Albright join the Grammy nominee. mccallumtheatre.com

Dec. 31 / Mildly Wild New Year’s Eve at the Living Desert Zoo & Gardens. Don your best cheetah print to ring in the New Year with a surf-and-turf dinner and champagne toast amid the mildly wild grounds of Palm Desert’s sprawling zoo and gardens. livingdesert.org

OUTDOORS + WELLNESS

Dec. 1–3 / HITS Palm Springs Ironman. Swim. Bike. Run. Collapse. Choose from five distances at Lake Cahuilla Park in La Quinta — ranging from open (100-meter swim, 3-mile bike, and 1-mile run) to full Ironman — and prove you’re worth your sweaty salt. hitstriathlonseries.com

Dec. 2 / Experience Sonic Geometry at the Integratron. George Van Tassel built the white-domed Integratron in Landers after aliens gave him the secret to rejuvenation and time travel. Forty years after his death the space is used for meditative sound baths, but a ticketed sonic geometry frequency experiment provides opportunity to experience the structure as Van Tassel originally intended. sonicgeometry.com

Dec. 2 / First Saturday Cruise-In at the Westfield Palm Desert. Each month, valley gearheads gather to talk shop and show off their freshly waxed rides — from custom hot rods to immaculately restored classics. There’s food, music, and prizes too. palmspringscruisin association.com

Dec. 4 / Birding Walk in Palm Desert. Bring binoculars to the Santa Rosa & San Jacinto Mountains National Monument Visitors Center and search the desert hills for feathered friends with an experienced birder. desertmountains.org

Dec. 4 / Beginner’s Golf Clinic in Palm Desert. So you wanna gear up your golf game? Head to KZG Performance Center for a free beginner’s clinic covering the basics of a killer swing. You’ll hit with a PGA pro and see your results on the Trackman 4 launch monitor. kzgperformancecenter.com

Dec. 9 / Dublab Presents: Dayclubbing at Ace Hotel & Swim Club. If you think life in Greater Palm Springs is just one perpetual pool party, well … you’re right. When the rest of the world is knee-deep in packed powder, we’re floating on a giant flamingo sipping a cucumber-vodka drink called the “Desert Facial” at the Ace. This month’s dayclub DJ is Jake Viator. acehotel.com

Dec. 9 / Evening with the Cosmos at Sky’s the Limit Observatory. View the inky night sky in Twentynine Palms where stars stand out sans any light pollution. This time of year, the Andromeda galaxy, Double Cluster, and Orion Nebula are in full view. skysthelimit29.org

Dec. 9 / Hike to Samuelson’s Rocks from the Joshua Tree Visitor Center. In the 1920s a Swede named John Samuelson — allegedly the survivor of a shipwreck on an island with giant carnivorous ants — settled down in the middle of the desert. He carved what he called his “eternal verities of existence” onto several giant rocks. Hike there with Desert Institute. joshuatree.org

Dec. 9 / Warrior Custom Golf Celebrity Golf Tournament. The annual charity tournament at Cimmaron Golf Resort in Cathedral City lets the public play alongside celebs like ’80s rocker Eddie Money and comedian Andy Dick. Tournament fees include meals, an open bar, and golf swag. warriorcustomgolf.com

Dec. 10–12 / Barbara and Frank Sinatra Classic at Bighorn Golf Club. Swing to support the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center and enjoy a golf tournament weekend chock full of included entertainment, from a luncheon with comedian Tom Dreesen to an evening with Barry Manilow. barbarasinatra childrenscenter.org

Dec. 16 / Gladiator Challenge: Season’s Beatings at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa. Witness the wicked force of some of MMA’s toughest competitors. Past challengers include Urijah Faber, Jaime Jara, and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson. hotwatercasino.com

Dec. 16–17 / Astrophotography in Borrego Springs. Trek into Borrego Springs, California’s first officially designated Dark Sky Community, with photographer Stan Moniz to learn the ropes of light painting, star trails, and nightscape portrait photography. samysphotoschool.com

Dec. 21 / Edible Companion and Perennial Gardening at the Cathedral City Library. The grass is always greener when you’re landscaping with complementary plant species. Master gardener Susan Krings discusses and identifies companion plants, which benefit each other when grown in the same vicinity. rivlib.info

Dec. 23 / Star Party in Palm Desert. Stargaze with the Astronomical Society of the Desert at the Santa Rosa & San Jacinto Mountains National Monument Visitors Center, using telescopes and giant binoculars. astrorx.org