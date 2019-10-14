Barry Nadeau and James Entwisle: Vision 2019

When Barry Nadeau, the founder of Brush Palm Springs, decided to move with his husband to Ireland, he needed to find a replacement who supported the ethos that distinguishes the hair salon.

Since it opened six years ago in Uptown Design District, the single-chair atelier has become known for its luxurious hair care and fully stocked bar.

Barry Nadeau found the qualities he sought in James Entwisle. They met in January 2019 and recognized a kinship.

• READ NEXT: Read more about our Visionaries Class of 2019.

Entwisle, who has been styling hair since 1986, hails from Hood River, Oregon, where he owned and operated a luxury salon with a staff of 20 for 30 years. On his approach to hairstyling, he explains, “The haircut is the foundation, color is the accessory. A master stylist must have expertise in both.”

He specializes in the French cutting technique performed by the most prestigious salons in the United States. Developed by Jacques Dessange Paris, “The French Technique uses vertical sectioning in a star-shaped pattern, creating softness and movement from the top down, resulting in a modern, versatile look,” Entwisle says. Combine that with the perfect color, and you radiate vitality and confidence.

He describes his first impression of Brush as magical — “a place where people come to look and feel their very best.”

Entwisle is enamored with his new desert home. “People come here because they want to be here,” he beams. “They’re genuinely happy.”

He’s grateful for this opportunity. “I look forward to continuing the legacy of Brush and taking care of the guests with the quality that they’ve been accustomed to.”