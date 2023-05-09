Beautiful Wedding Cakes in Greater Palm Springs

Of course, it’s not all about looks.

“People are really beginning to value high-quality ingredients,” Collie continues. “They understand how [the quality] affects the taste of the overall product. And more so than that, they’re wanting to support local, small businesses.”

Meanwhile, Yamir Pérez of Cake & Cakes, a home bakery in Cathedral City, escapes the ordinary with his artful creations that sometimes look nothing like actual cake (a delicate morsel of chocolate disguised as a heart-shaped jewelry box, a bite fashioned to look like a geode, diced berries and cream in the form of a whole dipped strawberry).

“I have seen people gravitate toward more fun and less traditional approaches,” observes Pérez, noting that he often spends hours to perfect his flavor pairings. “[Couples want an] element of surprise. Using products like ube and healthier ingredients like coconut sugar. Global flavors continue to rear their heads, and I believe this will continue to be of interest even more in [the year ahead]. And edible blossoms, which I have loved using from the beginning.”

Pérez releases a new collection of sweets quarterly, inspired by seasonal ingredients and the world around him. “I’m always excited to create more bespoke desserts, curated flavor profiles, and to continue to push the artistry and taste of dessert experiences. I’m having lots of creative fun.”