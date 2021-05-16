Relax, Resort-Style

Each of the 144 studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer plenty of space, 9-foot ceilings and ample natural light so residents can enjoy the desert’s sunny days from the comfort of their rooms. Each room is also equipped with emergency pull cords, with resident care staff available to respond 24/7.

All of this was thoughtfully designed to offer residents an experience on-par with their lives before moving in, and Bella Villaggio leaves no detail overlooked. With amenities including a dining room, bar and lounge, several activity rooms, an onsite gym and outdoor swimming pool, this community offers endless opportunity for residents to enjoy their independence while maintaining a robust social calendar. The architectural design of the building is functional, as well: all apartments are connected to the common areas by hallway, so it’s easy to make your way to your next social appointment.

Sales Advisor Marc Sorensen compares the Bella Villaggio experience to the social model of a cruise ship. “When you’re on a cruise ship, you have your cabin but you don’t spend all of your time there,” says Sorensen. “We have a social model in everything from meals to activities.”