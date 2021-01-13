Sitting on 1.48 acres in a gated enclave, this midcentury ranch property looks like something out of a picture postcard (yes, they still make them).

An expansive lawn area allows you to enjoy perfect mountain views, and experience the indoor/outdoor living that separates the desert from the rest.

The main house to this hillside compound is just over 4,000 square feet with four bedrooms and five baths plus pool bath. The one-bedroom guest house, a recent addition, is nearly 600 square feet and matches the architectural style of the main home. The guest house features a living area, kitchenette and laundry facility.