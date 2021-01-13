PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY BENNION DEVILLE HOMES
Sitting on 1.48 acres in a gated enclave, this midcentury ranch property looks like something out of a picture postcard (yes, they still make them).
An expansive lawn area allows you to enjoy perfect mountain views, and experience the indoor/outdoor living that separates the desert from the rest.
The main house to this hillside compound is just over 4,000 square feet with four bedrooms and five baths plus pool bath. The one-bedroom guest house, a recent addition, is nearly 600 square feet and matches the architectural style of the main home. The guest house features a living area, kitchenette and laundry facility.
Inside the main house, walk the open floor plan on Italian porcelain tile and notice the beautiful wood beams throughout that creates a warm and inviting sanctuary. The home has been completely renovated with new plumbing and electrical.
A number of original interior architectural features have been retained and refurbished. The kitchen includes top of the line chef’s appliances.
The home comes with a motor court that leads to a two-car garage. Both the home and guest house are powered by a solar energy system, while the drought-resistant landscape native to the desert region makes for easy maintainance.
Listing Price: $5,695,000
1000 W. Coronado Ave., Palm Springs
For more information, contact Patrick Jordan or Stewart Smith at PS Properties of Bennion Deville Homes, 2465 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Suite 605, Palm Springs, 310-339-8092 or 760-898-1544, patrick@patrickstewartproperties.com or stewart@patrickstewartproperties.com.