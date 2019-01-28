This beautiful Mediterranean-style estate, located in the prestigious Old Las Palmas neighborhood, has come on the market for the first time since it was custom built by the current sellers in 1991. At over 5,000 square feet, it is spacious and meets all the requirements for a family compound, high-end vacation rental, or vacation retreat with lots of room for visitors.
The property is gated with a circular drive and sits on a private corner lot. A grand entrance portico leads to a carved-wood, double-door entry. This is one of the few properties in Palm Springs that sits on over an acre and has its own private regulation tennis court (recently repainted). In fact, all the toys for fun in the sun are present, including a waterfall and pond, a large, refurbished pool and spa, an expansive outdoor entertaining area, a grilling station, and an ideal spot for a putting green. The backyard also features exceptional views of the San Jacinto Mountains.
The thoughtful, one-of-a-kind finishes continue indoors where all of the flooring that flows throughout the living areas is marble. Just a few of the other highlights in this four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home are a formal living room that has tall, vaulted ceilings clad in a white-washed wood, a dramatic fireplace clad in marble, and a wet bar; a formal dining room; a large bonus room off the kitchen; and an open kitchen/breakfast area. The gourmet kitchen itself is outfitted with stainless steel Sub-Zero appliances, granite countertops, and an island with countertop seating.
Additional amenities include two new, energy-efficient air conditioning units, a three-car garage, and a loft area above the garage that could be used for an office or exercise room and—per the sellers—is not included in the existing square footage.
The grounds, location, and views of the mountains from this property are incredible. The home is just awaiting your personal touches to take it to the next level. And you’ll be located just a short distance to hiking and biking trails, as well as the Uptown Design District and it’s many exciting restaurants and shops.
Listing price: $2,850,000
594 W. Stevens Road, Palm Springs
Louise Hampton
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
Louise Hampton Team
2905 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs
760-320-4586
louise@Louisehampton.com