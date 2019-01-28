Additional amenities include two new, energy-efficient air conditioning units, a three-car garage, and a loft area above the garage that could be used for an office or exercise room and—per the sellers—is not included in the existing square footage.

The grounds, location, and views of the mountains from this property are incredible. The home is just awaiting your personal touches to take it to the next level. And you’ll be located just a short distance to hiking and biking trails, as well as the Uptown Design District and it’s many exciting restaurants and shops.

Listing price: $2,850,000

594 W. Stevens Road, Palm Springs

Louise Hampton

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

Louise Hampton Team

2905 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs

760-320-4586

louise@Louisehampton.com