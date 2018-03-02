You’ll no longer need a wish list after you see this recently remodeled house in South Palm Desert—all of the features you’d hoped to find in your next home have now become reality.
A fantastic location? We’ve got that covered. This property is just a couple of blocks from the El Paseo Shopping & Restaurant district and right around the corner from The Gardens on El Paseo.
Great outdoor living options? Check. This home has three distinct patio areas spread over its one-third acre lot. Relax in your private, front courtyard and enjoy the southern mountain views. Out back, there’s a lovely, pergola-style covered dining area adjacent to a fire pit and tiered down several steps below that is a large patio with a classic, kidney-shaped pool and an attached spa.
But the upgrades don’t stop there. Once you’re inside this three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 2,200-square-foot house you’ll be wowed by its updated interiors. The wide-open great room features a comfortable media area with a gas fireplace and separate living and dining spaces with beautiful views of the backyard visible through sliding doors and floor-to-ceiling windows. The upgrades continue in the kitchen with marble countertops, gas cooktop, a breakfast bar with under-counter seating, a colorful glass tile backsplash, and stainless steel GE Profile appliances. The beautiful cherry hardwood floors that enhance the spacious feel of the great room continue throughout the home.
The master bedroom has sliding doors that provide direct access to the outdoors. And it’s en-suite bathroom is outfitted with a marble shower and a large corner tub with a marble surround and views to the outdoors. Another of the home’s bedrooms also has outdoor access through French doors.
All of these updates and premier finishes will far exceed anything you’ll come across among the more traditional/tract-designed homes in this are
Listing price: $712,500
73348 Joshua Tree St., Palm Desert
Doug Balog, Broker Associate
Berkshire Hathaway – Luxury Collection
73700 El Paseo, Palm Desert
760-601-5151
Doug@DougBalog.com