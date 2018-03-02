You’ll no longer need a wish list after you see this recently remodeled house in South Palm Desert—all of the features you’d hoped to find in your next home have now become reality.

A fantastic location? We’ve got that covered. This property is just a couple of blocks from the El Paseo Shopping & Restaurant district and right around the corner from The Gardens on El Paseo.

Great outdoor living options? Check. This home has three distinct patio areas spread over its one-third acre lot. Relax in your private, front courtyard and enjoy the southern mountain views. Out back, there’s a lovely, pergola-style covered dining area adjacent to a fire pit and tiered down several steps below that is a large patio with a classic, kidney-shaped pool and an attached spa.