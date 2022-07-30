Best Adrenaline Rush in the Desert

Best Row of Poker Machines

Experienced players know that Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage has the Coachella Valley’s best row of video poker machines.

Enter from the main parking garage, veer to your right toward the new restaurant areas, and you will run into a row of eight machines, four on each side. Often, you will have to wait to play. These are 25-cent, deuces-double poker machines, a rarity now in most casinos. They were recently moved here from the center of the casino. They are progressive machines, meaning that everyone playing is adding to the big payoff, which would be a $1,000 royal flush. But it is never that small, except for an hour or so after somebody hits it. Other nice payoffs, such as four deuces plus an ace for $500, and four deuces for $250, keep it interesting.

On a recent trip, the royal flush payoff was up to $2,197, and the machines were all in use. Smart video poker players start to jockey for seats when the royal payoff gets past $1,500. Legend has that it once reached $5,000. — Bill Dwyre