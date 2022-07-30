Best Avocado Toast

There must be hundreds of ways to prepare avocado toast. Recipes often include an egg (over easy), heirloom tomatoes, roasted poblano, salt, pepper, garlic, onions, radishes, jalapeños, red pepper flakes, bacon, prosciutto, or even heavier proteins such as (gag me) smoked trout. They’re often served on sourdough or multigrain bread and topped with sprouts or fresh basil leaves and balsamic drizzle.

The Charcoal Avocado Toast at State Fare Bar & Kitchen at The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage, might be one of the most overlooked delights on the restaurant’s menu. We suggest you order it from a table outside, overlooking the Coachella Valley. Here, the toast comes with smashed avocado, white cheddar, confit tomatoes, radish, and baby arugula salad with lemon vinaigrette and topped with eggs sunny side up.

We also like the avocado toast at Persimmon Bistro & Wine Bar, located at Palm Springs Art Museum. It’s served on toasted artisan sourdough with housemade hummus, fresh watermelon radish, wild baby arugula, local microgreens, extra virgin olive oil, pepitas, and balsamic drizzle. Don’t be shy: Add the heirloom tomato and burrata. Persimmon reopens in September following a summer break.