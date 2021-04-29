Smoke  Shows

Brisket

Babe’s BBQ and Brewery

The brisket steals the show at this Rancho Mirage mainstay. It’s hand-trimmed and slathered with homemade Memphis rub before marinating for 24 hours. Then, Babe’s smokes it over hickory and pecan wood for eight hours, charring it to crispy perfection, and serving in a salad, on top of mac and cheese, stuffed inside tamales, or by the pound. babesbbqbrewery.com

Wings

Brown’s BBQ and Soul Food

This low-key, family-owned restaurant in North Palm Springs offers fresh soul food classics in a nondescript location off San Rafael Drive. Try the barbecue wings, served alongside generous portions of Southern-style sides such as baked beans and potato salad. fb.com/brownsbbqandsoulfood

Pulled Pork

Smoke Tree BBQ

The pitmasters at this Southern-inspired joint in South Palm Springs hand-trim the meat before dry smoking to create fork-tender, fall-apart Carolina-style pulled pork that’s perfect for sliders, nachos, and salads. Hangry? Try the Junkyard Doggie, which features the signature pork atop a foot-long, bacon-wrapped beef hot dog, covered with barbecue beans, jalapeños, tomatoes, and cheese sauce. smoketreebbq.com