When you’re dashing from one gorgeous Modernism Week event to another, it only makes sense for your in-between moments to be equally stunning. Greater Palm Springs offers spectacular views, and your watering holes of choice should be on par with the scenery.

“Handcrafted cocktails savored with the backdrop of vivid vistas is a no-fail recipe for living the high life,” says Christine Delgado, director of sales and marketing at the freshly opened Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs Hotel, where high living is both figurative and literal.

When we sip alfresco, these are a few of our favorite places to perch.

High Bar at the Rowan