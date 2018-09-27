Palm Springs and cocktail culture will forever be linked, like Eero Saarinen and the Womb Chair. That’s fine with us. We love mingling over mai tais at a tiki bar and the perfect martinis at a sexy steakhouse.

But sometimes we’re in the mood for an ice-cold beer. And there’s no better time to be a hop head than right now, with the craft beer movement proliferating in every corner of the country, including our Coachella Valley.

While Oktoberfest ends Oct. 7, the desert “season” is just getting started. We asked five local experts about the best brews for fall. Try a few and discover your favorite … you can get back to your Manhattan next month.