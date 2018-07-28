The moment I walked into MidiCi, the gold pizza ovens that were shipped in directly from Naples, Italy, entranced me. Each handcrafted 10-inch Neapolitan pizzas with non-GMO dough are baked in extreme heat to perfection in just 90 seconds. The artisan pizzas are big enough for two and priced at $10. My favorite time of day during the week is between noon and 3 p.m. when you can get a whole pizza, a healthy side salad, and a drink for $10. Amazing. The bestseller is the Margherita, but I’m also obsessed with the White (Bianca) pizza and the House Pesto pizza. Order the Truffle & Prosciutto if you’re feeling really fancy. My favorite little thrill of this place has to be the singing server. His voice is trained in opera, and you’ll be sipping your wine and slurping up your pepperoni feeling like you’re at an Andrea Bocelli concert or at least by the Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas.

mymidici.com

VIDEO: Watch how MidiCi creates one of its pizzas.