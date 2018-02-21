When it comes to bloody marys, you can call me Goldilocks. I’m very picky. They can’t be too thick or too watery. They have to be just right. I also like a little bit of a kick, so they can’t be too bland either. Toppings are a must. The more the merrier. Sometimes I opt out of even ordering them because I’m afraid they won’t be to my liking, but there are only so many mornings I can drink mimosas, right?
No worries, I found the best Bloodys in the desert. Here are my faves.
Reservoir at Arrive Palm Springs
The bloody mary at Reservoir is a no frills, all goodness cocktail that is best enjoyed basking in the sunshine by the pool with a good book. At the bar you can indulge in their mini-impromptu bloody mary bar with lemon, limes, celery, olives, and these creamy cheese balls. The spicy salted rim is the gift that keeps on giving even when your toppings run out. The cocktail is the perfect balance of housemade bloody mary mix and vodka, and the serene poolside environment (sans Coachella weekend) and friendly bar staff (ask for Tamara) makes this drink among the very best.
The spicy salted rim is the gift that keeps on giving even when your toppings run out.
Peabody’s Cafe
Located in the heart of downtown Palm Springs means I can throwback a couple of bloody marys, partake in my favorite sport — people watching — and catch some of the games on one of their big screens. Peabody’s Cafe prides itself in calling their bloody mary the best, which is etched on the tall pint glass it’s served in. A celery stick, green olives, and a juicy lime are part of the party. It was just right. Peabody’s makes their bloody mary mix from scratch – as inspired per a recipe by a French chef, who used to be a waiter at Peabody’s. “This is pretty much our die hard drink. We use a sour tomato juice, not sweet, and a very strong horseradish,” discloses owner Debbie Alexander, who vows to keep her secret recipe on the downlow.
Peabody’s Bloody Mary is a tasty breakfast cocktail perfect for those slower-than-normal mornings. I love the homemade mix with extra spicy horseradish sauce.
Sloan’s
You maybe taken aback when you order the Frankenmerry. This bloody mary cocktail, created to mesmerize those trendy Coachella kids years back, is one part cocktail, but all part Super Bowl Sunday in a glass. It’s an Instagram picture waiting to happen. It’s a 32-ounce made from scratch, topped by a pair of skewers featuring a tasty cheeseburger slider, two chicken wings, two fried mozzarella sticks, a grilled shrimp skewer, a slim jim, celery, asparagus, and bacon. Phew! Sloan’s wins the prize for most toppings and for being able to fit an entire happy hour menu in a cocktail. A sip of tomato juice and vodka in between bites of a slim jim are my new favorite past time.
This family-owned neighborhood joint makes a monster bloody mary, as in the Frankenmerry. This cocktail will leave you full and buzzing.
Wilma & Frieda
Wilma & Frieda’s bloody marys are my favorite biscuit & gravy side dish. Served in a mason jar with a handle, the drink also comes with a hearty slab of bacon, juicy olives, a tangy pickle and lemon wedge. There’s no denying the richness of this breakfast cocktail. While I’m always a bacon-in-your-bloody-mary believer, the pickle is what really hoists it over the top for me. Looking forward to Wilma & Frieda’s Palm Springs location opening in March.
Wilma & Frieda’s bloody mary is #brunchgoals. You’ll sip like a Southern belle from a mason jar while enjoying the flavors of crisp bacon, green olives, lemon, and a sour pickle. Goes perfect with biscuits and gravy and their popular and delicious eggs benedict.
Trio
This Palm Springs hub offers six varieties, and two of my most coveted are the Meaty Bloody and the Seafood Bloody. The Meaty Bloody is made with Tito’s gluten-free vodka, Zing Zang, lime juice, tabasco, A-1 sauce, horseradish, and topped with assorted meats and cheeses. It’s a hearty drink that is great on it’s own or with their heavenly Fried Egg Sandwich on Trio’s brunch menu. The smoky sausage and crispy bacon is the perfect sip and dip accessory. The Seafood Bloody has all the vegetarian flavors of their regular bloodys, but with a large scallop and jumbo shrimp added. A fancier price tag is attached, but the under-the-sea luxury is worth it. The key here is quality vodka, which I can appreciate.
The Meaty Bloody is made with Tito’s gluten-free vodka, Zing Zang, lime juice, tabasco, A-1, horseradish, and topped with assorted meats and cheeses. It’s a carnivore’s dream cocktail and the peppery sausage is the perfect match for the rich tomato taste.