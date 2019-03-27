AC3 Restaurant + Bar

Palm Desert

You’ll want to snag a seat on the outdoor deck at this airy and art-filled eatery whose cool California vibe extends to the menu. Think veggie Benedict, lobster Cobb salad, and avocado toast (here, it’s served on sourdough and stacked with burrata, heirloom tomatoes, and sprouts). Pair it with a craft cocktail made with fresh fruits and herbs like the tequila-based Palm Desert Paloma laced with rosemary or the gin-and-blackberry Garden Bramble.

ac3palmdesert.com

Eureka

Indian Wells

While this energetic outpost is known for its burgers, it also offers a morning menu that’s especially tempting to the savory-loving set, with staples like chilaquiles (topped with charred salsa) and steak and eggs. The bread-pudding French toast, dolled up with berries and a whiskey crème anglaise, is also worth a taste. And speaking of whiskey, Eureka’s selection includes several small-batch labels. If you want something a bit more sessionable than a straight spirit, opt for a $5 bloody mary or mimosa, available all day on weekends.

eurekarestaurantgroup.com

Wilma & Frieda

Palm Desert and Palm Springs

Warning: This creative comfort-food hub is not the place to eat light. Two locations, at The Gardens on El Paseo and in downtown Palm Springs, serve everything from griddled meatloaf and eggs to short-rib Benedict to a decadent banana-caramel French toast. Check out the case of sweet stuff up front, where all that separates you from rocky road brownies, sour-cream coffee cake, and homemade lemon-blueberry pop tarts is a piece of glass. The drink options are no less seductive. Try the Bloody Bacon Caesar Mary, garnished with a crisp slice of pecan-wood bacon.

wilmafrieda.com