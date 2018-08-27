Stay cool out there, they say. Drink plenty of water. The heat may be unbearable at times, but that’s why I’m in love with these appetizers that are served cold.

Purple Pickled Deviled Eggs

Revel Public House, Palm Springs

It’s not easy reinventing a classic, but the new Revel Public House does an impressive job. The eggs are soaked gently in beet juice — the culinary secret used to turn them that vibrant color. Just channel your inner childhood Easter egg coloring session and you get the idea. The whipped yolk is simplistically topped with chives and smoked paprika. The combination of the pickled hard-boiled egg with the fluffy yolk center and chives is a winning combination.

revelps.com