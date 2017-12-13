What are the best desserts in Greater Palm Springs? We may not have answered the question, but it was fun trying.

Copley’s Restaurant: Lemon Lavender Scented Pound Cake

I’ve always been a lover of lavender. Lavender soap, lavender walls, lavender nail polish. I love lavender everything, even the taste of it in food. When I saw that Copley’s had created a lavender dessert, I just had to try it. Of course, the presentation of the dish makes it almost too pretty to eat … almost. The layers of flavors in this tasty dessert evoke running through a meadow of fresh lavender in designer sandals while the delicate breeze blows through your hair.